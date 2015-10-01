FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Democrat Sanders raises $26 million in last three months in presidential bid: MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders delivers a speech at a campaign event in Chicago, Illinois, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont raised $26 million over the last three months as he wages a populist challenge to become the Democratic presidential nominee, MSNBC television reported on Thursday, citing a spokesperson with his campaign.

That is up from $24 million estimate cited by the New York Times on Wednesday, putting Sanders closer to the more than $28 million rival Hillary Clinton’s campaign say she raised during the same quarter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

