Democrat Sanders raises $26 million in last three months in presidential bid: MSNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont raised $26 million over the last three months as he wages a populist challenge to become the Democratic presidential nominee, MSNBC television reported on Thursday, citing a spokesperson with his campaign.
That is up from $24 million estimate cited by the New York Times on Wednesday, putting Sanders closer to the more than $28 million rival Hillary Clinton’s campaign say she raised during the same quarter.
