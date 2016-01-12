Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders supports bill to audit Fed

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) speaks at The Iowa Brown and Black Forum at Drake University in Des Moines, IA, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Democrat Bernie Sanders voted on Tuesday in favor of a bill that would require audits of Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions, his campaign said in a statement following the vote.

Sanders said he supports the bill because too much of the U.S. central bank’s business is conducted in secret.

“Requiring the Government Accountability Office to conduct a full and independent audit of the Fed each and every year, would be an important step towards making the Federal Reserve a more democratic institution that is responsive to the needs of ordinary Americans rather than the billionaires on Wall Street,” Sanders said in the statement.