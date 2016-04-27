FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanders says to lay off hundreds of campaign workers: NY Times
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 27, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Sanders says to lay off hundreds of campaign workers: NY Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders talks to supporters as they open a new regional campaign field office in Salem, New Hampshire December 14, 2015. Sanders said on April 27, 2016 he is planning to lay off hundreds of campaign workers nationwide and focus on winning in California, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he is planning to lay off hundreds of campaign workers nationwide and focus on winning in California, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, told the Times in an interview he planned to remain in the race despite losing four of five states in primary voting on Tuesday, putting him further behind rival Hillary Clinton. (nyti.ms/1N0tb1O)

”We want to win as many delegates as we can, so we do not need workers now in states around the country,” the newspaper quoted Sanders as saying.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

