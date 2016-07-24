FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Sanders says would prefer Elizabeth Warren over Kaine as vice presidential pick

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

Hillary Clinton smiles as Bernie Sanders pauses while endorsing her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said Sunday he would have preferred to see Hillary Clinton select someone like Senator Elizabeth Warren for the vice presidential spot over Senator Tim Kaine.

"I have known Tim Kaine for a number of years...Tim is a very, very smart guy. He is very nice guy," Sanders said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"He is more conservative than I am. Would I have preferred to see somebody like an Elizabeth Warren selected by Secretary Clinton? Yes, I would have."

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Mark Heinrich

