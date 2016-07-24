Sanders says would prefer Elizabeth Warren over Kaine as vice presidential pick

Hillary Clinton smiles as Bernie Sanders pauses while endorsing her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said Sunday he would have preferred to see Hillary Clinton select someone like Senator Elizabeth Warren for the vice presidential spot over Senator Tim Kaine.

"I have known Tim Kaine for a number of years...Tim is a very, very smart guy. He is very nice guy," Sanders said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"He is more conservative than I am. Would I have preferred to see somebody like an Elizabeth Warren selected by Secretary Clinton? Yes, I would have."