January 13, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders supports bill to audit Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) speaks at The Iowa Brown and Black Forum at Drake University in Des Moines, IA, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Democrat Bernie Sanders voted on Tuesday in favor of a bill that would require audits of Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions, his campaign said in a statement following the vote.

Sanders said he supports the bill because too much of the U.S. central bank’s business is conducted in secret.

“Requiring the Government Accountability Office to conduct a full and independent audit of the Fed each and every year, would be an important step towards making the Federal Reserve a more democratic institution that is responsive to the needs of ordinary Americans rather than the billionaires on Wall Street,” Sanders said in the statement.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella and Caren Bohan; Editing by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
