(Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign sued the Democratic National Committee on Friday, accusing it of improperly suspending the Sanders campaign’s access to voter data.

The case, filed in a Washington, D.C. court, seeks “immediate restoration” of the campaign’s access to the data, according to the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Dan Levine)

