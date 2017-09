U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at the Communication Workers of America (CWA) office in Washington December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’s campaign will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, the campaign said in a statement.

The news conference following reports that a staffer accessed confidential voter data from rival candidate Hillary Clinton.