Sanders campaign says Democratic National Committee is at fault for data breach
December 18, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Sanders campaign says Democratic National Committee is at fault for data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at the Communication Workers of America (CWA) office in Washington December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign said the Democratic National Committee was actively trying to undermine its campaign and blamed it for the campaign’s data breach into confidential files held by rival candidate Hillary Clinton, spokesman Jeff Weaver said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in front of the campaign’s Washington office, Weaver said the committee’s decision to remove the campaign’s access to the voter file until a review was completed was an “inappropriate overreaction.”

“We are running a clean campaign,” Weaver said. “We don’t need dirty tricks.”

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Eric Walsh

