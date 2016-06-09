Sanders praises Obama, Biden for impartiality, to meet with Clinton soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Thursday thanked President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden for maintaining impartiality during the primary process, and said he would meet with rival Hillary Clinton soon to discuss ways to defeat Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Speaking at the White House following a meeting with President Obama, a Democrat, Sanders praised Obama and Biden for not thumbing the scales by endorsing a candidate during the primary season, and said he would do everything he could to stop Trump from succeeding Obama in the November election.