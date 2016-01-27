Obama, Sanders to meet at White House on Wednesday: White House

U.S. Democratic presidential candiate Bernie Sanders arrives to watch U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at the White House on Wednesday, the White House said on Tuesday.

“The two will meet privately in the Oval Office and there will be no formal agenda,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Sanders, a Vermont senator and self-described democratic socialist, is challenging former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination for the November presidential election.

