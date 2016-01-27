FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama, Sanders to meet at White House on Wednesday: White House
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
January 27, 2016 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

Obama, Sanders to meet at White House on Wednesday: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candiate Bernie Sanders arrives to watch U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at the White House on Wednesday, the White House said on Tuesday.

“The two will meet privately in the Oval Office and there will be no formal agenda,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Sanders, a Vermont senator and self-described democratic socialist, is challenging former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination for the November presidential election.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.