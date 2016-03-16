FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanders not ruling out requesting a recount in Missouri Democratic primary
March 16, 2016 / 9:33 PM / a year ago

Sanders not ruling out requesting a recount in Missouri Democratic primary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders reacts to the primary election results in the states of Florida, Ohio and Illinois during a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will not rule out the possibility of requesting a recount in Tuesday’s narrow Missouri nominating contest, the campaign said on Wednesday.

A winner of the state’s primary had not yet been officially called, but by early Wednesday evening, a tally by the Associated Press showed Clinton ahead of Sanders by just 0.2 percentage point, with each candidate being awarded 32 of the state’s 71 pledged delegates.

“We are assessing right now how the process works,” the campaign told reporters during a phone conference regarding the state of the Democratic race on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

