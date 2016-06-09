FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Senate Democrat says Sanders accepts that Clinton is party's nominee
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 9, 2016 / 7:21 PM / a year ago

Top Senate Democrat says Sanders accepts that Clinton is party's nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sits down to a meeting with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (L) in Reid's offices at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Thursday that Bernie Sanders has accepted that Hillary Clinton is effectively the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, but he said Sanders “needs a little time” to decide his next step.

“I didn’t hear a single word about him trying to change the fact that she’s the nominee,” Reid told reporters shortly after meeting on Capitol Hill with Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont. “I think he’s accepted that.”

Reporting by David Morgan and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler

