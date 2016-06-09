Top Senate Democrat says Sanders accepts that Clinton is party's nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Thursday that Bernie Sanders has accepted that Hillary Clinton is effectively the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, but he said Sanders “needs a little time” to decide his next step.
“I didn’t hear a single word about him trying to change the fact that she’s the nominee,” Reid told reporters shortly after meeting on Capitol Hill with Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont. “I think he’s accepted that.”
