Top Senate Democrat says Sanders accepts that Clinton is party's nominee

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sits down to a meeting with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (L) in Reid's offices at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Thursday that Bernie Sanders has accepted that Hillary Clinton is effectively the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, but he said Sanders “needs a little time” to decide his next step.

“I didn’t hear a single word about him trying to change the fact that she’s the nominee,” Reid told reporters shortly after meeting on Capitol Hill with Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont. “I think he’s accepted that.”