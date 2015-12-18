FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DNC says Sanders campaign downloaded Clinton campaign data
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
December 18, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

DNC says Sanders campaign downloaded Clinton campaign data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the Democratic National Committee said on Friday that the campaign of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders not only was able to view data from Hillary Clinton’s rival campaign, but apparently had downloaded it.

“Our reports that we have from our vendor ... is that they not only viewed it, but they exported it and they downloaded it,” DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz told CNN.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.