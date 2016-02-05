FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanders to appear on 'Saturday Night Live' with Larry David: NYT
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
February 5, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Sanders to appear on 'Saturday Night Live' with Larry David: NYT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in Exeter, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking . SAP is the sponsor of this content. It was independently created by Reuters' editorial staff and funded in part by SAP, which otherwise has no role in this coverage.

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders plans to appear in an interview with Larry David on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live”, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The U.S. senator from Vermont will travel to New York this weekend for the TV appearance, interrupting his campaign in New Hampshire, NYT reported on Friday, citing a senior campaign official. (nyti.ms/1QLpV8p)

Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA.O) NBC could not be immediately reached for comment.

Sanders and Hillary Clinton were deadlocked in the first presidential nominating contests of the 2016 White House race in Iowa.

The two came in at roughly 50 percent each with 95 percent of Iowa’s precincts reporting results. Sanders declared the results a tie.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

SAP is the sponsor of this content. It was independently created by Reuters’ editorial staff and funded in part by SAP, which otherwise has no role in this coverage.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.