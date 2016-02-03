FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santorum to pull out of Republican White House race: CNN
February 3, 2016 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Santorum to pull out of Republican White House race: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum points to his target after taking target practice at the Central Iowa Impact shooting range in Boone, Iowa, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum plans to suspend his campaign for the White House later on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing unidentified sources.

The former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, who won the Iowa Republican caucus in 2012 but did not make headway this election year, plans to endorse another candidate in the 2016 White House race, according to CNN.

(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

