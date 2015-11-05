Secret Service protection authorized for Trump, Carson: U.S.

Republican U.S. presidential candidates Dr. Ben Carson (L) and businessman Donald Trump react with smiles as they participate in the second official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, United States, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has authorized U.S. Secret Service protection for Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ben Carson, a DHS spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson made the authorization, as required by law, after consulting with a congressional advisory committee, spokeswoman Marsha Catron said.

The two candidates in October formally requested 24-hour protection, which could involve nearly 300 agents from the Secret Service, the agency that guards the president and other high-profile political figures.

The two Republicans were the first 2016 presidential candidates to request Secret Service protection, Catron said. As a former first lady, Democrat Hillary Clinton already has a Secret Service detail.

