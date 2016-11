NEW YORK A federal judge on Thursday refused to block enforcement of a New York law against the taking of photographs of marked ballots, for the purpose of posting them on social media websites.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said it would "wreak havoc on election-day logistics" to issue a preliminary injunction against the law, which bars the taking of so-called "ballot selfies."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)