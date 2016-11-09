FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat Hassan wins New Hampshire Senate race
#Politics
November 9, 2016 / 7:35 PM / 10 months ago

Democrat Hassan wins New Hampshire Senate race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Hampshire Governor Maggie Hassan speaks at the No Labels Problem Solver Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire October 12, 2015.Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - New Hampshire Governor Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, has been elected to the U.S. Senate, ousting incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte, the New Hampshire secretary of state confirmed on Wednesday.

Hassan won by a narrow margin, recording 354,640 votes to Ayotte's 353,617, according to a final tally posted online on Wednesday.

"It will be my job in the U.S. Senate to make the best decisions for New Hampshire to work with President-elect Trump when it is in the best interest of New Hampshire and the country, and to stand up to him when it isn't," Hassan said.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis

