Factbox: The economy, guns top on social media during U.S. Republican debate

Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump speaks as he stands amongst six rivals for the Republican presidential nomination during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

(Reuters) - The sixth televised Republican presidential debate, hosted by Fox Business Network on Thursday night, had millions on social media weighing in on immigration, guns and jobs, among other issues. Here are the talking points that went viral:

TWITTER

The most-tweeted topics during the #GOPDebate were, in order:

1. Foreign affairs

2. Gun control

3. The economy

The three most-tweeted moments were, in order:

1. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s punchy statement directed at President Barack Obama: “We’re going to kick your rear end out of the White House.”

2. The comment by Ted Cruz, a U.S. senator from Texas, about New York “values” and real estate mogul Donald Trump’s response, which referred to the city’s recovery from the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

3. Trump and Cruz’s sparring over polls.

FACEBOOK

On Facebook, the top issues discussed during the Republican debate were, in order:

1. Iran

2. Immigration

3. Islamic State (ISIS)

4. The economy

5. Guns

GOOGLE TRENDS

Trump, front-runner in the race to be the Republican nominee for the November presidential election, was the top searched candidate during the debate, followed by Cruz and Florida Senator Marco Rubio, according to Google Trends data.