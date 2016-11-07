FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Clinton, Trump 'pooper' figurines on sale in Barcelona ahead of U.S. election
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
November 7, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 10 months ago

Clinton, Trump 'pooper' figurines on sale in Barcelona ahead of U.S. election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GIRONA, Spain (Reuters) - Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are the subjects of a new range of traditional Spanish statuettes squatting to defecate and they have gone on sale in Barcelona in a satirical take on the noxious U.S. presidential election race.

Known as "caganers" ("poopers"), the figurines originate in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region and have mostly depicted celebrities and political figures, though were traditionally hidden in nativity scenes for friends and family to find.

Believed to bring prosperity and luck for the coming year, "caganers" have attracted international buyers with the United States accounting for some 40 percent of sales, according to retailer caganer.com.

The Trump and Clinton figurines are on sale in Barcelona.

"At first we sold more 'caganers' of Donald Trump but Hillary Clinton has been catching up and at the moment we also have no idea who will come out on top," said Marc Alos, owner of retailer caganer.com.

Reporting by Pilar Suarez; writing by Paul Day; editing by Amanda Calvo and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.