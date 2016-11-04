Madrid Wax Museum unveils clay busts of Clinton and Trump

MADRID (Reuters) - The Madrid Wax Museum on Friday unveiled clay busts of U.S. presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as they gear up for Tuesday's vote, waiting to hear who the winner will be before creating their full-body wax replica.

The busts of the Democrat and Republican candidates have been placed on either side of a wax figure of outgoing President Barack Obama at the museum in the Spanish capital.

"The museum traditionally, as it has done with candidates in Spain, France or Russia and also Britain, always makes the (clay replicas of the) presidential hopefuls," Gonzalo Presa, head of communications at the museum, said.

"Next week, when we know who has won the election we will start working on the wax sculpture which we hope to have ready by January 20 to coincide with the swearing-in ceremony."