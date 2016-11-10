Bannon, Priebus top candidates for White House chief of staff: NY Times

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus address supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's campaign chief, Steve Bannon, is a leading candidate to become White House chief of staff, but Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus is also being considered for the job, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Bannon, the executive chairman of the conservative website Breitbart News, is well liked among Trump's circle of advisers, the Times said. Priebus is said to be viewed favorably by Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, the newspaper said.