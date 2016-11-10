FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bannon, Priebus top candidates for White House chief of staff: NY Times
November 10, 2016 / 10:13 PM / 10 months ago

Bannon, Priebus top candidates for White House chief of staff: NY Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus address supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016.Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's campaign chief, Steve Bannon, is a leading candidate to become White House chief of staff, but Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus is also being considered for the job, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Bannon, the executive chairman of the conservative website Breitbart News, is well liked among Trump's circle of advisers, the Times said. Priebus is said to be viewed favorably by Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, the newspaper said.

Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

