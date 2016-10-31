FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Department says FBI has not approached it in renewed email probe
October 31, 2016 / 7:02 PM / 10 months ago

State Department says FBI has not approached it in renewed email probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department spokesman said on Monday that to his knowledge the FBI had not asked the department for anything in connection with its renewed scrutiny of emails linked to a private server used by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said as far as he knew, the FBI had not approached the State Department for anything related to its decision to look at additional emails connected to the server used by Clinton, now the Democratic presidential nominee.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Mohammad Zargham; Writing by David Alexander

