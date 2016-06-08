Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer endorses Clinton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Environmental activist Tom Steyer endorsed Hillary Clinton on Wednesday for U.S. president a day after she secured the Democratic nomination to run in the Nov. 8 election.

“Hillary Clinton is an experienced leader who will lead us to victory because she embodies the best values of our country,” Steyer, a former hedge fund manager, said in a statement. “Now is the time to come together to defeat Donald Trump, who is utterly unfit to be our next president.”