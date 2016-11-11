FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Sweden seek assurances from Trump regarding defense agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 11, 2016 / 1:43 PM / 9 months ago

Sweden seek assurances from Trump regarding defense agreement

Sweden's Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist speaks at a news conference in Baghdad, Iraq, November 2, 2015.Khalid al-Mousily - RTX1UF4P

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will seek assurances from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump that a recently signed defense cooperation agreement will be honored by the new administration and on his commitment to NATO, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said.

After years of rising tensions with Russia in the Baltic region, Sweden and the United States signed a declaration of intent in June to increase defense cooperation.

The deal includes joint exercises and adaptation of technologies and practices to a joint NATO-standard.

"He has through his own actions in the election campaign created a long series of question marks," Hultqvist, told Reuters.

"However, we assume that all contracts and agreements that we and other countries have signed with the United States still stand."

During his election campaign Trump threatened to abandon U.S. allies in Europe if they do not spend enough on defense and praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his leadership.

Hultqvist said he would seek assurances over Trump's position on NATO, Europe and how he sees the relationship with Russia.

"We will get in contact with the new administration as soon as there is a structure to communicate with," he said.

Late last month Russian media reported that the country is sharply upgrading the firepower of its Baltic fleet by adding warships armed with long-range cruise missiles.

Sweden, which is not a NATO member, mounted its biggest submarine hunt since the Cold War in 2014 when the military said there were several credible sightings of possible Russian vessels.

Neighboring Finland has complained that Russian fighter jets have violated its air space.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.