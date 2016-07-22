FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

Trump acceptance speech ratings fall short of record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Donald Trump's 75-minute acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention attracted a bigger U.S. television audience than the same event four years ago but failed to match the all-time record, according to Nielsen data released on Friday.

An estimated 32.2 million people tuned in on 10 broadcast and cable networks on Thursday night to see Trump accept his party's nomination for president, Nielsen said.

That compared with 30.3 million who watched Mitt Romney four years ago and 38.9 million viewers for John McCain in 2008, the all-time ratings record for a party's national convention.

U.S. TV networks boosted coverage of the Republican convention in Cleveland this year after Trump drew huge audiences during the 2016 presidential debates. Media analysts had predicted Trump had a shot at setting viewership records for a political convention. The wealthy businessman and former reality television star had promised to throw out traditions and provide a "showbiz" feel to the four-day event.

Fox News Channel, owned by Twenty-First Century Fox, led all networks with 9.4 million viewers from 10 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Eastern time, when Trump spoke following an introduction by his daughter, Ivanka.

Comcast Corp's NBC topped broadcast networks with 4.6 million viewers.

The Nielsen figures do not include viewing on digital platforms that also carried Trump's speech live.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
