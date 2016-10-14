Nearly two dozen San Antonio police punished for wearing Trump hats

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump "Make America Great Again" hats are pictured during a meeting with Trump's Hispanic Advisory Council at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 20, 2016.

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Nearly two dozen San Antonio police seen in uniform wearing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" hats will be reprimanded or provided counseling for violating department policy, the department said on Friday.

The officers wore the red caps with Trump's slogan as they stood with the candidate at an airport this week. They were seen in a video posted on Trump's Twitter page on Tuesday.

"Beyond violating department and city policy, the officers used poor judgment," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said, adding the officers will also receive training this month that focuses on the importance of impartiality and fairness.

Six supervisors will receive a written reprimand and 17 officers will receive written counseling, the chief said. He has met with each officer individually.

The department did not release the names of the officers, who were escorting Trump at the end of his visit to the state this week.

San Antonio prohibits employees from taking action to support a political candidate while on paid duty but it allows them to engage in political speech on their own time, according to a policy document on the city's website.