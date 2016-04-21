Republican candidate Kasich passed over by 'Time 100'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Time magazine’s annual “100 most influential people” list had a notable omission this year: John Kasich, the only member of the current presidential field who did not to make the cut.

The list included Kasich’s rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, front-runner Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, along with Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, in its “leaders” category, but not the Ohio governor.

Kasich has trailed Trump and Cruz throughout the campaign and his organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his omission from the Time list.

The “Time 100” bills itself as a collection of “world leaders,” “great minds” and “other icons of the moment,” according to a statement released to the media.

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks at a media event during the Republican National Committee Spring Meeting at the Diplomat Resort in Hollywood, Florida, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Trump was depicted in the list as a “rule breaker,” Cruz a “conservative crusader,” Clinton a “Democratic fighter” and Sanders a “populist provocateur.”

Other U.S. political figures who made the cut included Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Time Deputy Editor Radhika Jones, who oversees the list, told Reuters they chose to include the candidates who are “most changing the game.”

“There was never going to be a way to get all the candidates,” on the list Jones explained, citing the list’s global scope.

International leaders on the Time 100 included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping.