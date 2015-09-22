FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransCanada says remains focused on securing Keystone XL permit
September 22, 2015

TransCanada says remains focused on securing Keystone XL permit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) said on Tuesday it remains focused on securing a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, responding to comments from Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that she opposed the project.

“Pipelines are the safest and least greenhouse gas-intensive way to transport needed Canadian and American crude oil to Americans – safer than rail,” TransCanada spokesman Davis Sheremata said in a statement. 

Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese

