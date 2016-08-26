FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
White House meets with Clinton, Trump teams to discuss transition
August 25, 2016 / 9:34 PM / a year ago

White House meets with Clinton, Trump teams to discuss transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets supporters at Hub Coffee Roasters in Reno, Nevada, August 25, 2016.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top White House officials met on Thursday with Democratic and Republican presidential campaign representatives to discuss preparations for transferring power to whomever wins the Nov. 8 election, a White House spokeswoman said.

The meeting was led by Denis McDonough, President Barack Obama's chief of staff, and included Ken Salazar, the former Interior Secretary who is leading the transition team for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is the transition chair for Republican candidate Donald Trump, the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish
