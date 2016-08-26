WASHINGTON Top White House officials met on Thursday with Democratic and Republican presidential campaign representatives to discuss preparations for transferring power to whomever wins the Nov. 8 election, a White House spokeswoman said.

The meeting was led by Denis McDonough, President Barack Obama's chief of staff, and included Ken Salazar, the former Interior Secretary who is leading the transition team for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is the transition chair for Republican candidate Donald Trump, the White House said.

