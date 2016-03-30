Trump says abortion doctors, not women should face punishment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Wednesday rowed back statements that women who sought abortions under a proposed ban should be punished.

“If Congress were to pass legislation making abortion illegal and the federal courts upheld this legislation, or any state were permitted to ban abortion under state and federal law, the doctor or any other person performing this illegal act upon a woman would be held legally responsible, not the woman,” Trump said in a statement.

It contradicted an earlier statement during an MSNBC town hall appearance when he said in response to questions from the moderator that woman should face some form of punishment.