Trump says abortion doctors, not women should face punishment
#Politics
March 30, 2016 / 9:47 PM / a year ago

Trump says abortion doctors, not women should face punishment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a town hall event in Appleton, Wisconsin, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Wednesday rowed back statements that women who sought abortions under a proposed ban should be punished.

“If Congress were to pass legislation making abortion illegal and the federal courts upheld this legislation, or any state were permitted to ban abortion under state and federal law, the doctor or any other person performing this illegal act upon a woman would be held legally responsible, not the woman,” Trump said in a statement.

It contradicted an earlier statement during an MSNBC town hall appearance when he said in response to questions from the moderator that woman should face some form of punishment.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
