Factbox: Women who have alleged inappropriate conduct by Trump

(Reuters) - Several women have accused U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of sexual advances and groping. Among his accusers are a Miss Utah beauty pageant winner, a businesswoman, a reporter and a receptionist. He has denied the accusations.

In a 2005 video that emerged on Oct. 7, Trump boasted about grabbing women by the genitals and kissing them without their consent. In a U.S. presidential debate on Oct. 9, he said he was embarrassed by what he called locker-room talk but had not engaged in the conduct he described in the video.

Trump has called "absolutely false" allegations by several women of groping and other misconduct, reported by The New York Times and other media. He has called the women "sick," and at Wednesday night's final presidential debate, he alleged that the women were either controlled by Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton's campaign or seeking "their 10 minutes of fame."

Following are some of the allegations against Trump:

Jill Harth Houraney, a former Trump beauty pageant business associate, filed a $125 million lawsuit in 1997 against Trump alleging that on Jan. 24, 1993, at Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, Trump "forcibly removed plaintiff to a bedroom, whereupon defendant subjected plaintiff to defendant's unwanted sexual advances." A Trump representative was quoted on Oct. 7 in The New York Times as saying, "Mr. Trump denies each and every statement made by Ms. Harth." The lawsuit was dropped in May 1997.

Temple Taggart McDowell, a former Miss Utah, was quoted by The New York Times in a report published on May 15 as saying that Trump "kissed me directly on the lips" when the two were introduced in 1997, when she was 21. Taggart told the Times, "I thought, 'Oh my God, gross.'" The Times story said Trump disputed the report and added that Trump said "he is reluctant to kiss strangers on the lips."

Jessica Leeds, 74, recounted in an video interview posted on The New York Times website on Oct. 12 that Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt on a flight to New York in or around 1980 when she was a 38-year-old traveling businesswoman. In a tweet and in a later speech on Oct. 13, Trump called the Times story a total fabrication.

Rachel Crooks, formerly a receptionist at a real estate firm, told The New York Times in a report published on Oct. 12 that Trump "kissed me directly on the mouth" in 2005 at Trump Tower in Manhattan when she was 22. In a tweet and in a later speech on Oct. 13, Trump called the Times story a total fabrication.

Natasha Stoynoff, a reporter, wrote a first-person account that described Trump kissing her without her consent in December 2005 at Trump's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, while she was working on an article about him and his third wife, Melania, for People magazine. In the account published by People on Oct. 12, Stoynoff said "he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat." In a tweet and in a later speech on Oct. 13, Trump said the episode described did not happen.

Mindy McGillivray was cited in an article published in The Palm Beach Post on Oct. 12 that while she was a 23-year-old photographer's assistant at a Jan. 24, 2003, event at Mar-a-Lago, Trump had grabbed her buttocks. The Palm Beach Post cited a Trump spokesperson as saying, "This allegation lacks any merit or veracity."

Summer Zervos, who was a contestant on Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice" in 2006, said at a news conference on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas that Trump tried to get her to lie down on a bed with him when she met him in 2007 to discuss a possible job. Zervos said she complied with a request to sit next to Trump, and, "He then grabbed my shoulder and began kissing me very aggressively and placed his hand on my breast." Trump at a rally in North Carolina this month denounced the allegations made by a series of women, calling them fabrications.

Kristin Anderson, in a video posted on the website of The Washington Post on Oct. 14, said Trump put his hand up her skirt in a crowded New York nightclub in the early 1990s in an unwanted advance, when she had never even met him. "He did touch my vagina through my underwear, absolutely," Anderson said in the video interview. Trump's campaign did not respond to requests for comments on the allegations at the time they were made public.

Yoga instructor Karena Virginia, at a news conference in New York City on Thursday, said Trump approached her outside the U.S. Open tennis tournament in 1998. They had never met, and she was 27 years old, she said. She alleged that Trump commented on her legs and then touched her breast before she was able to get into a car and be driven away. Trump campaign spokeswoman Jessica Ditto said the accusation was a publicity-seeking attack coordinated with Clinton, and added: "Voters are tired of these circus-like antics and reject these fictional stories."