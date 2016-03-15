FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump will not be charged with 'inciting riot' in North Carolina
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 14, 2016 / 9:42 PM / a year ago

Trump will not be charged with 'inciting riot' in North Carolina

Colleen Jenkins

2 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. Picture taken March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office said on Monday it would not charge Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump or his campaign with “inciting a riot” at a rally in the state last week.

North Carolina is one of five states holding Republican and Democratic primary elections on Tuesday in the race to select candidates for November’s U.S. presidential election.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, based in Fayetteville, earlier had said it was reviewing whether Trump or his campaign incited a disturbance at a rally last Wednesday.

At the rally in Fayettsville, John McGraw, a 78-year-old white Trump supporter, was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge after he was seen on video punching a 26-year-old black protester in the face.

On Monday evening, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it would not seek a warrant or indictment for Trump or his campaign over the incident.

“The Sheriff’s Office legal counsel advised, and the Sheriff concurred, that the evidence does not meet the requisites of the law as established under the relevant North Carolina statute and case law to support a conviction of the crime of inciting a riot,” the office said.

In North Carolina, “inciting to riot” is a legal charge that can apply to a public disturbance and does not necessarily involve a full-scale riot. The offense can be classified as a misdemeanor or a more serious felony.

During a trip on Monday to North Carolina, Trump rejected suggestions that his language was to blame for recent clashes at his rallies. The 69-year-old New Yorker leads a field of four Republican candidates vying for the party’s presidential nomination.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.