Trump campaign manager will not be prosecuted on battery charge: Politico
April 13, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Trump campaign manager will not be prosecuted on battery charge: Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Corey Lewandowski, campaign manager for Donald Trump, attends a rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign manager, who was charged in Florida last month with battery on a reporter, will not be prosecuted, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

Corey Lewandowski was charged with intentionally grabbing and bruising the arm of Michelle Fields, then a reporter for the conservative news outlet Breitbart, when she tried to question Trump at a campaign event on March 8.

Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg is scheduled to announce the decision not to press charges against Lewandowski on Thursday afternoon, Politico said.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

