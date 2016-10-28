FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Donald Trump throws counter punch after Joe Biden comments
#Politics
October 28, 2016 / 1:55 AM / 10 months ago

Donald Trump throws counter punch after Joe Biden comments

Steve Holland

2 Min Read

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, U.S., October 27, 2016.Carlo Allegri

GENEVA, Ohio (Reuters) - Donald Trump shrugged off tough talk from Vice President Joe Biden with a verbal counter punch of his own.

At a rally in Geneva, Ohio, the Republican presidential nominee on Thursday night addressed Biden's remark last week that he would like to take Trump "behind the gym" to punish him for videotaped remarks in 2005 in which Trump boasted about groping women.

"You know what you do with Biden? You go like this," Trump said, then turned to the side to blow out a puff of air from his mouth. "And he'd fall over."

Trump is 70 years old. Biden is 73. Both have been known to delve into hyperbole.

Biden had said at a campaign event for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania that he is frequently asked whether he wished he had been debating Trump. Biden had flirted with running for president this year.

"No, I wish we were in high school. I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish," Biden said.

Trump said if he had ever made a statement like that about Biden the news media would be outraged.

"Can you imagine if I ever made that statement? 'Donald trump is a bully! He threatened Vice President Biden!' But everybody said 'oh, that was a wonderful statement,'" Trump said.

"I dream about Biden," Trump added. "Boy, that would be easy. That would be an easy one."

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
