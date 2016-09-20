Commentary: Trump 2.0 - birther rejection is latest act in successful remake

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump says he believes President Barack Obama was born in the United States during a campaign event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., September 16, 2016.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took to the microphones on Friday to reverse himself and declare that President Barack Obama was, in fact, born in the United States.

Trump was making his latest move in a successful effort to mitigate perhaps the greatest impediment to his candidacy: the fear factor. That is, the deep concern and worry that even many Republicans have about Trump.

Though he has his charms, Trump has been an often rude, mercurial and poorly informed character whom many voters do not trust with the keys to the Oval Office and the codes to the nuclear arsenal.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, unpopular and deeply distrusted, might well be trailing badly were it not for that fear factor.

But now, the fear factor may be moving in the other direction. The polls are tightening, and Trump is even moving ahead in several swing states.

In the month since Trump fired Paul Manafort as his campaign chairman, the Republican standard-bearer has shown discipline few thought the real estate developer was capable of. He is seeking to dilute acid personality into a more palatable brew.

Trump’s public rejection of the “birther” label is part of that process of normalization. Whether he truly believed Obama was born in Kenya, or was raising the claim in a classic Trump effort at self-promotion, his failure to acknowledge Obama’s Hawaii birth even after the president produced his long-form birth certificate was a fringe position that could make voters wary of Trump.

Trump, as usual, couldn’t just change his position and leave it at that. Instead, he also asserted, “Hillary Clinton and her campaign of 2008 started the birther controversy.”

Though some reports indicate the birther idea started with Clinton supporters, there seems no evidence that Clinton or her 2008 campaign launched or promoted it.

But Trump’s unequivocal statement that Obama is American-born is a change and a clear part of a strategy of elevating voters’ comfort level with him.

Trump’s public appearances are no longer a string of boasts, insults and poll recitations. Instead, he delivers speeches with increasing skill from a teleprompter and backs up his remarks with potent doses of policy and proposals.

At times, the former flame-thrower seems almost avuncular. While Obama vacationed and Clinton kept to her schedule, Trump jetted decisively into storm-battered Louisiana and handed out toys. During an appearance in Flint, Michigan, last week, when a pastor demanded that he lay off attacking Clinton and instead focus on the city’s problems, he politely complied.

“Oh, oh, oh, OK, OK, that’s good. And I’m gonna go back onto Flint,” he said.

Even so, he couldn’t just let the pastor’s admonishment go. The next day, he was suggesting the preacher had ambushed him.

He also continues to throw some classic Trump shtick into his speeches — an insult here, an anecdote there. But now they punctuate his speeches rather than define them. In addition to campaign stemwinders, he is giving individual addresses tailored to specific proposals.



Like a normal, unscary candidate.

Clinton, meantime, has begun to seem like a riskier choice in some ways.

Seeking some equality in the “scary” category is probably one reason why the Trump campaign and its allies began a few weeks ago spreading unsubstantiated rumors that Clinton was plagued by hidden illnesses that would fell her in office. These irresponsible claims were even gaining some traction, fueled by the mistrust people already have for Clinton.

Then, Clinton fell. And not for the first time. But this time, catastrophically for her, her fall was at a public event and captured on video.

The sight of a presidential candidate collapsing as she sought to enter her vehicle was a frightening moment. Her campaign later revealed she had pneumonia.

As the video of her stumble is replayed from now through Election Day, it will strike viewers in a primal spot where they need their leaders to appear strong, even invincible. Particularly in such an increasingly dangerous world, and one in which the American president’s most visible antagonist rides horses with his shirt off and pets tigers.

Accusations of corruption and potential illegality against Clinton and her cohort continue to escalate. Last week, contractors who handled her private email system while she was secretary of state pleaded the Fifth Amendment before a congressional committee. A former aide failed to even respond to a congressional summons.

If there is one candidate who has recently been making voters uncomfortable, it would be Clinton.

Pollsters don’t generally ask voters if candidates scare them. So the best statistic reflecting such a sentiment has to be candidates’ favorable and unfavorable ratings. And that is where we see a reason for the tightening polls.

Clinton’s unfavorable rating fell after the Democratic convention in late July, to just above 52 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls. Now it’s been back on the rise. Last week, it stood at 54.9 percent, near her all-time high.

Meantime, Trump’s unfavorable rating is steadily declining, from a high over the past three months of 62.7 percent in the RCP average on August 23 — just as Manafort was being fired — to 57.3 percent as of Sunday.

With Trump’s unfavorable rating falling, the polls now show a dead heat nationally in the race for the White House after months of a solid Clinton lead. Sunday’s RealClearPolitics average for a four-way presidential race puts Clinton ahead by less than one percentage point.

The race is up for grabs. What’s more, Trump has in his favor that he is perceived as the anti-establishment candidate in an anti-establishment year.

And who knows what could happen if Clinton has one more severe coughing fit.

The debates will almost certainly decide the election. Unfortunately for Clinton, the bar is set low for Trump, given the minimal expectations many have for him. He might only need to sound reasonably normal and highlight Clinton’s many weaknesses. He may even bone up more than he has before on policy.

That is, he mainly has to not scare anyone. Unless Clinton can get deeply under his skin, the discipline Trump has shown over the past few weeks suggests he might pull it off.