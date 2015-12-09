FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump should not be banned from Britain: UK's Osborne
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Elections
December 9, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Trump should not be banned from Britain: UK's Osborne

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder . SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump should not be banned from visiting Britain, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday, after more than 100,000 people signed an online petition demanding his exclusion.

Trump has been heavily criticized after he called for a complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States “until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on,” following last week’s deadly shooting spree in California by two Muslims.

Osborne, standing in for the absent David Cameron at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in parliament, was asked whether Trump should be banned.

“I think the best way to confront the views of someone like Donald Trump is to engage him in a robust democratic argument about why he is profoundly wrong about the contribution of American Muslims and indeed British Muslims,” he said.

“That is the best way to deal with Donald Trump and his views rather than trying to ban presidential candidates.”

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Lisa Barrington; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.