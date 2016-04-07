Trump cancels California event to stay in New York

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks on stage during campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York April 6, 2016 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump has canceled a planned news conference in California on Friday to keep campaigning in New York, his campaign said on Thursday.

“Mr. Trump has rescheduled his California trip and will be campaigning in New York. He looks forward to returning to California in the weeks ahead,” said Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks.

Trump had planned a news conference on Friday at Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes. The New York billionaire lost the Wisconsin Republican primary on Tuesday to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and needs to rebound in New York’s primary on April 19.