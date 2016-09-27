Trump tweets he raised $13 million in 24 hours in online donations

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump greets employees at the Versailles Bakery in Miami, Florida, U.S. September 27, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he raised $13 million in 24 hours from online donations.

Trump, who has struggled to convince traditional Republican donors to back his campaign, has turned to online donations from supporters to fund his campaign for the Nov. 8 election. In August, Trump raised $90 million, trailing Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, who raised $143 million in the same month.