Trump says he will name possible Supreme Court nominees by July: Fox
May 5, 2016 / 10:43 PM / a year ago

Trump says he will name possible Supreme Court nominees by July: Fox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks in front of his personal helicopter at a campaign rally in an airport hangar at the airport in Hagerstown, Maryland, U.S. April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Thursday that before the party’s convention in July, he would put out names of possible candidates he might nominate to the Supreme Court if he is elected president.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said would consider “wonderful, conservative, good, solid, brilliant judges in the form of” the late Justice Antonin Scalia. “I‘m going to actually lay them out. I‘m going to discuss people ... I think before the convention. I want to put 10, 12, 15 names of the type of people that we’d like,” he said.

“From that list, I would choose.”

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
