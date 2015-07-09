U.S. Republican Cruz says 'proud' to stand with Trump on immigration

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) heads back to the Senate floor after their party's caucus luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Presidential hopeful Ted Cruz said he stood with Donald Trump on immigration, telling Fox Business Network that many of his fellow Republicans who criticized the real estate mogul’s remarks on the topic were “vocal advocates of amnesty.”

“I am proud to stand with Donald Trump,” said Cruz, a U.S. senator from Texas. Trump, who is also running for president as a Republican, has been criticized for saying that many illegal immigrants to the United States are criminals. Other Republicans have called the comments “offensive.”

(This story corrects a name to Fox Business Network)