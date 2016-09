Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

MIAMI Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Friday that if elected he would seek to reverse President Barack Obama's moves to open relations with Cuba unless the leaders there allowed religious freedoms and freed political prisoners.

"The next president can reverse them, and that I will do unless the Castro regime meets our demands," Trump said at a rally in Miami, which has a large Cuban population.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Leslie Adler)