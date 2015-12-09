FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump denies AP report he will visit Jordan this month
December 9, 2015 / 12:49 AM / 2 years ago

Trump denies AP report he will visit Jordan this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition's Presidential Forum in Washington December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump denied a report by the Associated Press earlier on Tuesday that he would visit the majority-Muslim kingdom of Jordan at the end of December.

Trump said in a tweet: “Despite my great respect for King Abdullah II, I will not be visiting Jordan at this time. This is in response to the false @AP report.”

Trump, currently the party’s front-runner for the November 2016 election, came under criticism from around the world after he called on Monday for a ban on Muslims entering the United States.

The AP did not provide a source for its report.

Reporting by Eric Walsh and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
