Trump denies AP report he will visit Jordan this month
December 9, 2015 / 12:52 AM / 2 years ago

Trump denies AP report he will visit Jordan this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump denied a report by the Associated Press earlier on Tuesday that he would visit the majority-Muslim kingdom of Jordan at the end of December.

Trump said in a tweet: “Despite my great respect for King Abdullah II, I will not be visiting Jordan at this time. This is in response to the false @AP report.”

Trump, currently the party’s front-runner for the November 2016 election, came under criticism from around the world after he called on Monday for a ban on Muslims entering the United States.

The AP did not provide a source for its report.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh and Eric Beech)

