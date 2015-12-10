Trump's Dubai real estate partner strips his image, name from luxury golf project site

A view shows the signboard after the removal of the Trump International Golf Club portion at the AKOYA by DAMAC development in Dubai December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Dubai real estate firm building a $6 billion golf complex with Donald Trump on Thursday stripped the property of his name and image amid a backlash over the U.S. presidential candidate’s proposal to ban all Muslims from entering the United States.

Trump triggered an international uproar when he made his comments in response to last week’s deadly shootings in California by two Muslims who authorities said were radicalized.

DAMAC Properties had initially said it would stand by Trump, even as another of the billionaire’ s Middle East partners, the Lifestyle chain of department stores, halted sales of his “Trump Home” line on Wednesday in protest at his comments.

A spokesman for DAMAC Properties, Niall McLoughlin, declined to comment on why Trump’s image had been removed from a billboard outside the project construction site, along with that of his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

The AKOYA by DAMAC project will include a Trump-branded golf course, gated island community and spa. Trump is also building a second golf course, the Tiger Woods-designed Trump World Golf Club, at another DAMAC property in Dubai, AKOYA Oxygen.

A view shows the empty billboard space after the removal of the Trump International Golf Club portion at the AKOYA by DAMAC development in Dubai December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An advertising billboard outside the AKOYA by DAMAC development had shown Trump in a red hat swinging a golf club against a backdrop of a lush green golf course.

Slideshow (2 Images)

By Thursday, the image had gone, a Reuters photographer said.

An adjacent photo of Trump’s daughter Ivanka, an executive vice president for his Trump Organization firm, was also removed from the billboard.

Gold letters spelling out “Trump International Gold Club,” affixed to a landscaped stone wall at the entrance to the project site, were also removed later in the day, according to the Reuters photographer.

Trump on Thursday postponed a planned trip to Israel amid the global backlash over his proposal. Israeli politicians and more than 370,000 Britons urged their governments on Wednesday to bar Donald Trump from their countries.