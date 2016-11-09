FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Trump advisors vow economic growth under Trump administration
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 1:53 PM / 10 months ago

Trump advisors vow economic growth under Trump administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for his election night rally at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016.Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's economic advisor Peter Navarro on Wednesday sought to reassure the markets, saying the Republican president-elect would help boost economic growth once in the White House, aided by a Republican-controlled Congress.

Speaking on CNBC, Navarro also did not rule out serving in a Trump administration, adding: "There will be a lot of people with private sector experience."

Separately, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told CNBC the market's reaction was due to Trump's surprise victory. She added that he would act quickly in conjunction with the Republican-led Congress to implement his plans, including lifting numerous U.S. regulations.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
