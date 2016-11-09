Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for his election night rally at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON Donald Trump's economic advisor Peter Navarro on Wednesday sought to reassure the markets, saying the Republican president-elect would help boost economic growth once in the White House, aided by a Republican-controlled Congress.

Speaking on CNBC, Navarro also did not rule out serving in a Trump administration, adding: "There will be a lot of people with private sector experience."

Separately, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told CNBC the market's reaction was due to Trump's surprise victory. She added that he would act quickly in conjunction with the Republican-led Congress to implement his plans, including lifting numerous U.S. regulations.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander, Editing by Franklin Paul)