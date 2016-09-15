NEW YORK Republican Donald Trump said on Thursday he would set a national goal to achieve 4 percent annual economic growth if he wins the U.S. presidential election in November.
Trump said in a speech in New York that his economic team believes his plans to cut taxes and regulations would allow the economy to grow at a rate of 3.5 percent and create 25 million new jobs over a decade. He also proposed cutting non-defense spending each year by 1 percent of the previous year's total. He said the plan would not touch programs like Social Security and Medicare.
