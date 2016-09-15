Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is introduced by vice presidential nominee Indiana Governor Mike Pence to speak to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Republican Donald Trump said on Thursday he would set a national goal to achieve 4 percent annual economic growth if he wins the U.S. presidential election in November.

Trump said in a speech in New York that his economic team believes his plans to cut taxes and regulations would allow the economy to grow at a rate of 3.5 percent and create 25 million new jobs over a decade. He also proposed cutting non-defense spending each year by 1 percent of the previous year's total. He said the plan would not touch programs like Social Security and Medicare.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)