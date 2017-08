U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver, Colorado, U.S., July 1, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attacked the decision by FBI Director James Comey to not recommend charges against Democrat Hillary Clinton for use of a private email server, saying on Tuesday the "system is rigged."

"Very very unfair! As usual, bad judgment," Trump wrote on Twitter soon after Comey's announcement. "FBI director said Crooked Hillary compromised our national security. No charges. Wow!"